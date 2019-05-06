App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 06, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marico Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,609.00 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marico are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,609.00 crore in March 2019 up 8.71% from Rs. 1,480.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 401.00 crore in March 2019 up 118.89% from Rs. 183.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 311.00 crore in March 2019 up 13.03% from Rs. 275.15 crore in March 2018.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.40 in March 2018.

Marico shares closed at 356.05 on May 03, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.37% returns over the last 6 months and 14.08% over the last 12 months.

Marico
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,609.00 1,860.97 1,480.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,609.00 1,860.97 1,480.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,042.00 879.14 873.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.00 37.70 118.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -263.00 82.51 -202.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 117.00 120.44 103.47
Depreciation 29.00 22.58 23.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 117.49
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 389.00 392.24 217.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 254.00 326.36 229.18
Other Income 28.00 21.57 22.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 282.00 347.93 252.06
Interest 8.00 4.79 5.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 274.00 343.14 246.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 274.00 343.14 246.77
Tax -132.00 91.44 64.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 406.00 251.70 182.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 406.00 251.70 182.56
Minority Interest -4.00 -4.45 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.00 -- 0.64
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 401.00 247.25 183.20
Equity Share Capital 129.09 129.09 129.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 1.92 1.40
Diluted EPS 3.11 1.92 1.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 1.92 1.40
Diluted EPS 3.11 1.92 1.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 6, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Marico #Personal Care #Results

