Marico Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,609.00 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,609.00 crore in March 2019 up 8.71% from Rs. 1,480.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 401.00 crore in March 2019 up 118.89% from Rs. 183.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 311.00 crore in March 2019 up 13.03% from Rs. 275.15 crore in March 2018.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.40 in March 2018.

Marico shares closed at 356.05 on May 03, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.37% returns over the last 6 months and 14.08% over the last 12 months.