 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Marico Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,558.00 crore, up 1.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marico are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,558.00 crore in June 2022 up 1.31% from Rs. 2,525.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 371.00 crore in June 2022 up 4.21% from Rs. 356.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 545.00 crore in June 2022 up 7.28% from Rs. 508.00 crore in June 2021.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.76 in June 2021.

Marico shares closed at 519.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.79% returns over the last 6 months and -3.09% over the last 12 months.

Marico
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,558.00 2,161.00 2,525.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,558.00 2,161.00 2,525.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,185.00 1,116.00 1,389.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 139.00 126.00 118.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 82.00 -42.00 -18.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 156.00 139.00 150.00
Depreciation 36.00 37.00 33.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 199.00 204.00 175.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 269.00 272.00 230.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 492.00 309.00 448.00
Other Income 17.00 24.00 27.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 509.00 333.00 475.00
Interest 10.00 11.00 8.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 499.00 322.00 467.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 499.00 322.00 467.00
Tax 122.00 65.00 102.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 377.00 257.00 365.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 377.00 257.00 365.00
Minority Interest -6.00 -6.00 -9.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 371.00 251.00 356.00
Equity Share Capital 129.00 129.00 129.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.88 1.95 2.76
Diluted EPS 2.87 1.95 2.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.88 1.95 2.76
Diluted EPS 2.87 1.95 2.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Marico #Personal Care #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.