Marico Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,525.00 crore, up 31.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,525.00 crore in June 2021 up 31.17% from Rs. 1,925.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 356.00 crore in June 2021 down 6.56% from Rs. 381.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 508.00 crore in June 2021 up 4.53% from Rs. 486.00 crore in June 2020.

Marico EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2020.

Marico shares closed at 535.50 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.39% returns over the last 6 months and 47.56% over the last 12 months.