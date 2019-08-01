Marico Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,166.00 crore, up 6.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,166.00 crore in June 2019 up 6.87% from Rs. 2,026.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 308.00 crore in June 2019 up 20.46% from Rs. 255.69 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 489.00 crore in June 2019 up 29.05% from Rs. 378.91 crore in June 2018.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2018.

Marico shares closed at 366.80 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.56% returns over the last 6 months and -0.46% over the last 12 months.