Marico consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,026.79 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,026.79 1,480.09 1,681.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,026.79 1,480.09 1,681.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,062.18 873.81 813.91 Purchase of Traded Goods 33.57 118.67 26.35 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 73.89 -202.85 37.96 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 114.65 103.47 108.61 Depreciation 22.44 23.09 21.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 165.71 117.49 161.22 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 221.89 217.23 209.11 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 332.46 229.18 303.17 Other Income 24.01 22.88 22.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 356.47 252.06 326.07 Interest 5.29 5.29 3.47 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 351.18 246.77 322.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 351.18 246.77 322.60 Tax 91.31 64.21 86.61 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 259.87 182.56 235.99 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 259.87 182.56 235.99 Minority Interest -4.44 -- -3.98 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.26 0.64 -0.05 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 255.69 183.20 231.98 Equity Share Capital 129.09 129.09 129.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.98 1.40 1.80 Diluted EPS 1.98 1.40 1.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.98 1.40 1.80 Diluted EPS 1.98 1.40 1.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited