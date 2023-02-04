 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marico Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,470.00 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marico are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,470.00 crore in December 2022 up 2.62% from Rs. 2,407.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.00 crore in December 2022 up 5.81% from Rs. 310.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 496.00 crore in December 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 453.00 crore in December 2021.

Marico
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,470.00 2,496.00 2,407.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,470.00 2,496.00 2,407.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,158.00 1,246.00 1,211.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 106.00 183.00 116.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 96.00 -22.00 28.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 160.00 166.00 144.00
Depreciation 39.00 37.00 36.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 220.00 213.00 223.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 274.00 277.00 254.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 417.00 396.00 395.00
Other Income 40.00 19.00 22.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 457.00 415.00 417.00
Interest 14.00 15.00 10.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 443.00 400.00 407.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 443.00 400.00 407.00
Tax 110.00 93.00 90.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 333.00 307.00 317.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 333.00 307.00 317.00
Minority Interest -5.00 -6.00 -7.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 328.00 301.00 310.00
Equity Share Capital 129.00 129.00 129.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 2.32 2.40
Diluted EPS 2.53 2.32 2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 2.32 2.40
Diluted EPS 2.53 2.32 2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
