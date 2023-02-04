Marico Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,470.00 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,470.00 crore in December 2022 up 2.62% from Rs. 2,407.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.00 crore in December 2022 up 5.81% from Rs. 310.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 496.00 crore in December 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 453.00 crore in December 2021.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in December 2021.

