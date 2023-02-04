English
    Marico Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,470.00 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marico are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,470.00 crore in December 2022 up 2.62% from Rs. 2,407.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.00 crore in December 2022 up 5.81% from Rs. 310.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 496.00 crore in December 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 453.00 crore in December 2021.

    Marico
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,470.002,496.002,407.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,470.002,496.002,407.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,158.001,246.001,211.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods106.00183.00116.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks96.00-22.0028.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost160.00166.00144.00
    Depreciation39.0037.0036.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses220.00213.00223.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses274.00277.00254.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax417.00396.00395.00
    Other Income40.0019.0022.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax457.00415.00417.00
    Interest14.0015.0010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax443.00400.00407.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax443.00400.00407.00
    Tax110.0093.0090.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities333.00307.00317.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period333.00307.00317.00
    Minority Interest-5.00-6.00-7.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates328.00301.00310.00
    Equity Share Capital129.00129.00129.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.532.322.40
    Diluted EPS2.532.322.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.532.322.40
    Diluted EPS2.532.322.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
