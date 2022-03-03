Marico Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,407.00 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,407.00 crore in December 2021 up 13.43% from Rs. 2,122.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 310.00 crore in December 2021 up 0.98% from Rs. 307.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 453.00 crore in December 2021 up 3.66% from Rs. 437.00 crore in December 2020.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.38 in December 2020.

Marico shares closed at 512.55 on March 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.90% returns over the last 6 months and 26.03% over the last 12 months.