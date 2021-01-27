Marico Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,122.00 crore, up 16.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,122.00 crore in December 2020 up 16.34% from Rs. 1,824.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 307.00 crore in December 2020 up 12.87% from Rs. 272.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 437.00 crore in December 2020 up 8.71% from Rs. 402.00 crore in December 2019.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2019.

Marico shares closed at 410.15 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.04% returns over the last 6 months and 21.20% over the last 12 months.