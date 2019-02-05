Marico Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,860.97 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,860.97 crore in December 2018 up 14.57% from Rs. 1,624.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 247.25 crore in December 2018 up 10.74% from Rs. 223.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 370.51 crore in December 2018 up 15.98% from Rs. 319.47 crore in December 2017.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.71 in December 2017.

Marico shares closed at 320.00 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -11.83% returns over the last 6 months and 8.33% over the last 12 months.