Margo Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.35 0.03 0.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.35 0.03 0.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.04 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.05 0.08 0.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 -0.09 0.22 Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 -0.09 0.22 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.25 -0.09 0.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.25 -0.09 0.22 Tax 0.03 0.00 0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.22 -0.09 0.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.22 -0.09 0.16 Equity Share Capital 4.57 4.57 4.57 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.49 -0.19 0.35 Diluted EPS 0.49 -0.19 0.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.49 -0.19 0.35 Diluted EPS 0.49 -0.19 0.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited