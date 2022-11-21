Margo Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Margo Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 37.82% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.
Margo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.
|Margo Finance shares closed at 25.80 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.18% returns over the last 6 months and 3.20% over the last 12 months.
|Margo Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.35
|0.03
|0.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.35
|0.03
|0.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|-0.09
|0.22
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|-0.09
|0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.25
|-0.09
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|-0.09
|0.22
|Tax
|0.03
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.22
|-0.09
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.22
|-0.09
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.49
|-0.19
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.49
|-0.19
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.49
|-0.19
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.49
|-0.19
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited