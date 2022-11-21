Margo Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 37.82% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Margo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.