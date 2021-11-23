Margo Finance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 54.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in September 2021 up 54.31% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021 up 68.5% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

Margo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2020.

Margo Finance shares closed at 25.90 on November 22, 2021 (BSE)