Margo Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 39.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 39.43% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 102.88% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 117.07% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

Margo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2022.

Margo Finance shares closed at 31.32 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.23% returns over the last 6 months and 11.66% over the last 12 months.