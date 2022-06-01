 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Margo Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Margo Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 9.43% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 down 1015.84% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 4200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Margo Finance shares closed at 28.05 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.39% returns over the last 6 months and 178.00% over the last 12 months.

Margo Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.12 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.12 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.48 0.04 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 0.04 0.01
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 0.04 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.41 0.04 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.41 0.04 0.01
Tax 0.08 0.14 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.49 -0.10 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.49 -0.10 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 4.57 4.57 4.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.08 -0.22 -0.10
Diluted EPS -1.08 -0.22 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.08 -0.22 -0.10
Diluted EPS -1.08 -0.22 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

