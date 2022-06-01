Margo Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 9.43% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 down 1015.84% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 4200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Margo Finance shares closed at 28.05 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.39% returns over the last 6 months and 178.00% over the last 12 months.