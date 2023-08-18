Margo Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 399.08% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.16 0.13 0.03 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.16 0.13 0.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.04 0.03 0.04 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.05 0.03 0.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.06 -0.09 Other Income -- 0.00 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.07 -0.09 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 0.07 -0.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.07 0.07 -0.09 Tax 0.00 0.05 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 0.01 -0.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 0.01 -0.09 Equity Share Capital 4.57 4.57 4.57 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 53.65 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.16 0.03 -0.19 Diluted EPS 0.16 0.03 -0.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.16 0.03 -0.19 Diluted EPS 0.16 0.03 -0.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited