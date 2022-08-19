Margo Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 58.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Margo Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 58.26% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 22.21% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
Margo Finance shares closed at 26.20 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.67% returns over the last 6 months and -5.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Margo Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.09
|0.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.09
|0.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.48
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.42
|0.01
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.41
|0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.41
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|-0.41
|0.01
|Tax
|0.00
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|-0.49
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|-0.49
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-1.08
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-1.08
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-1.08
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-1.08
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited