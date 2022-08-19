Margo Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 58.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 58.26% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 22.21% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Margo Finance shares closed at 26.20 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.67% returns over the last 6 months and -5.24% over the last 12 months.