Margo Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 51.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 51.06% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 762.2% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Margo Finance shares closed at 25.00 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)