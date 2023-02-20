 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Margo Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 33.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Margo Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 33.17% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 606.04% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 1550% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021. Margo Finance shares closed at 30.10 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.45% returns over the last 6 months and 4.33% over the last 12 months.
Margo Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.350.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.080.350.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.040.04
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.620.050.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.580.250.04
Other Income0.000.000.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.580.250.04
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.580.250.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.580.250.04
Tax0.140.030.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.720.22-0.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.720.22-0.10
Equity Share Capital4.574.574.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.590.49-0.22
Diluted EPS-1.590.49-0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.590.49-0.22
Diluted EPS-1.590.49-0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

