Margo Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 33.17% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.08 0.35 0.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.08 0.35 0.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.04 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.62 0.05 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 0.25 0.04 Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 0.25 0.04 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.58 0.25 0.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.58 0.25 0.04 Tax 0.14 0.03 0.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.72 0.22 -0.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.72 0.22 -0.10 Equity Share Capital 4.57 4.57 4.57 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.59 0.49 -0.22 Diluted EPS -1.59 0.49 -0.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.59 0.49 -0.22 Diluted EPS -1.59 0.49 -0.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited