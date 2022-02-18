Margo Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 44.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 44.5% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 183.35% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 69.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Margo Finance shares closed at 28.85 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)