Marg Techno Pro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 31.56% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2018 down 31.56% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 68.73% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.

Marg Techno Pro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2017.

Marg Techno Pro shares closed at 10.00 on January 18, 2017 (BSE)