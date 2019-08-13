Marg Techno Pro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 98.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marg Techno Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in June 2019 up 98.59% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019 up 262.3% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019 up 260% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.
Marg Techno Pro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2018.
Marg Techno Pro shares closed at 10.00 on January 18, 2017 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:29 pm