Marg Techno Pro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 78.28% Y-o-Y

March 12, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marg Techno Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2020 up 78.28% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 22.75% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 150% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Marg Techno Pro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2019.

Marg Techno Pro shares closed at 4.24 on March 10, 2021 (BSE)

Marg Techno Projects
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.860.780.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.860.780.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.140.100.08
Depreciation----0.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.180.180.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.500.21
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.500.21
Interest0.380.27--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.170.230.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.170.230.21
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.170.230.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.170.230.21
Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.390.36
Diluted EPS------
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.390.36
Diluted EPS------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Marg Techno Pro #Marg Techno Projects #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Mar 12, 2021 09:33 am

