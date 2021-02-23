Marg Techno Pro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 78.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2020 up 78.28% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 22.75% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 150% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Marg Techno Pro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2019.

Marg Techno Pro shares closed at 3.08 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -54.23% returns over the last 6 months