    MARBLE CITY IND Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.31 crore, up 17.42% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MARBLE CITY INDIA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.31 crore in March 2023 up 17.42% from Rs. 26.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 66.56% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 10.4% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

    MARBLE CITY IND EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

    MARBLE CITY IND shares closed at 14.20 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.97% returns over the last 6 months and 23.48% over the last 12 months.

    MARBLE CITY INDIA
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.3136.4126.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.3136.4126.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.8037.6824.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.95-6.26-4.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.190.841.29
    Depreciation-0.090.400.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.891.783.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.481.991.49
    Other Income0.160.030.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.642.021.65
    Interest1.311.651.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.330.370.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.330.370.57
    Tax0.200.080.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.120.290.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.120.290.37
    Equity Share Capital5.975.975.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.250.31
    Diluted EPS0.100.250.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.250.31
    Diluted EPS0.100.250.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

