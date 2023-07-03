MARBLE CITY IND Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.31 crore, up 17.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.31 crore in March 2023 up 17.42% from Rs. 26.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 66.56% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 10.4% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

MARBLE CITY IND EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

MARBLE CITY IND shares closed at 14.20 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.97% returns over the last 6 months and 23.48% over the last 12 months.