MARBLE CITY IND Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.66 crore, up 3.73% Y-o-Y

Jun 08, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MARBLE CITY INDIA are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.66 crore in March 2022 up 3.73% from Rs. 25.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 90.11% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022 down 67.3% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2021.

MARBLE CITY IND EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in March 2021.

MARBLE CITY IND shares closed at 11.49 on June 07, 2022 (BSE)

MARBLE CITY INDIA
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.66 21.44 25.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.66 21.44 25.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.61 19.38 18.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.65 -2.10 -1.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.29 0.97 1.02
Depreciation 0.08 0.23 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.85 1.66 2.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.49 1.31 4.82
Other Income 0.17 0.01 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.65 1.32 5.02
Interest 1.08 1.17 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.57 0.15 3.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.57 0.15 3.78
Tax 0.20 0.03 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.37 0.12 3.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.37 0.12 3.71
Equity Share Capital 5.97 5.97 5.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.10 3.11
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.10 3.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.10 3.11
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.10 3.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 8, 2022 10:22 am
