MARBLE CITY IND Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.66 crore, up 3.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.66 crore in March 2022 up 3.73% from Rs. 25.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 90.11% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022 down 67.3% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2021.

MARBLE CITY IND EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in March 2021.

MARBLE CITY IND shares closed at 11.49 on June 07, 2022 (BSE)