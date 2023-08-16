MARBLE CITY IND Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore, up 5.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore in June 2023 up 5.82% from Rs. 15.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 4.93% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2023 up 7.78% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022.

MARBLE CITY IND EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

MARBLE CITY IND shares closed at 17.73 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.29% returns over the last 6 months and 43.10% over the last 12 months.