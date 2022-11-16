 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marathon Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore, up 270.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marathon Nextgen Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore in September 2022 up 270.79% from Rs. 9.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 49.72% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.22 crore in September 2022 up 126.64% from Rs. 12.01 crore in September 2021.

Marathon Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in September 2021.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 224.55 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.37% returns over the last 6 months and 147.57% over the last 12 months.

Marathon Nextgen Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.00 66.28 9.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.00 66.28 9.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 10.23 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.91 18.65 -9.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.06 1.90 1.26
Depreciation 0.68 0.68 0.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.79 3.12 12.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.39 31.70 4.90
Other Income 7.15 6.62 6.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.54 38.32 11.37
Interest 25.09 23.55 8.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.44 14.77 3.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.44 14.77 3.17
Tax 0.26 3.54 0.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.18 11.23 2.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.18 11.23 2.34
Equity Share Capital 23.10 23.10 23.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 5.77 0.51
Diluted EPS 0.25 5.63 0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 5.77 0.51
Diluted EPS 0.25 5.63 0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

