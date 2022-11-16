Marathon Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore, up 270.79% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marathon Nextgen Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore in September 2022 up 270.79% from Rs. 9.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 49.72% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.22 crore in September 2022 up 126.64% from Rs. 12.01 crore in September 2021.

    Marathon Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in September 2021.

    Marathon Realty shares closed at 224.55 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.37% returns over the last 6 months and 147.57% over the last 12 months.

    Marathon Nextgen Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.0066.289.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.0066.289.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--10.23--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.9118.65-9.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.061.901.26
    Depreciation0.680.680.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.793.1212.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3931.704.90
    Other Income7.156.626.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5438.3211.37
    Interest25.0923.558.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.4414.773.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.4414.773.17
    Tax0.263.540.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.1811.232.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.1811.232.34
    Equity Share Capital23.1023.1023.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.265.770.51
    Diluted EPS0.255.630.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.265.770.51
    Diluted EPS0.255.630.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

