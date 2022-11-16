Marathon Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore, up 270.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore in September 2022 up 270.79% from Rs. 9.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 49.72% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.22 crore in September 2022 up 126.64% from Rs. 12.01 crore in September 2021.

Marathon Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in September 2021.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 224.55 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.37% returns over the last 6 months and 147.57% over the last 12 months.