Marathon Realty Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 0% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.69 crore in September 2018 up 75.85% from Rs. 9.49 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.65 crore in September 2018 up 78.19% from Rs. 12.15 crore in September 2017.

Marathon Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.63 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.06 in September 2017.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 120.65 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -45.84% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.