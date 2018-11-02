App
Earnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:56 PM IST

Marathon Realty Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 0% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marathon Nextgen Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.69 crore in September 2018 up 75.85% from Rs. 9.49 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.65 crore in September 2018 up 78.19% from Rs. 12.15 crore in September 2017.

Marathon Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.63 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.06 in September 2017.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 120.65 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -45.84% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.

Marathon Nextgen Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 11.74 --
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 11.74 --
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.89 8.01 -2.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.42 1.38 1.18
Depreciation 0.46 0.48 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.22 5.97 3.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.17 -4.10 -2.64
Other Income 26.36 15.81 14.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.19 11.71 12.11
Interest 3.75 4.07 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.44 7.64 12.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.44 7.64 12.11
Tax 0.75 1.55 2.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.69 6.09 9.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.69 6.09 9.49
Equity Share Capital 23.00 23.00 23.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.63 1.32 4.06
Diluted EPS 3.63 1.32 4.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.63 1.32 4.06
Diluted EPS 3.63 1.32 4.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:41 pm

tags #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Marathon Nextgen Realty #Marathon Realty #Results

