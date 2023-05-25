English
    Marathon Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.85 crore, down 17.23% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marathon Nextgen Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.85 crore in March 2023 down 17.23% from Rs. 127.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.19 crore in March 2023 down 31.1% from Rs. 22.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.22 crore in March 2023 down 20.05% from Rs. 52.81 crore in March 2022.

    Marathon Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.79 in March 2022.

    Marathon Realty shares closed at 301.00 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.82% returns over the last 6 months and 101.74% over the last 12 months.

    Marathon Nextgen Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.85239.14127.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.85239.14127.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.4417.5658.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.161.921.88
    Depreciation0.680.680.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.87113.2821.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.71105.7044.87
    Other Income6.836.657.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.54112.3552.14
    Interest20.6227.4822.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.9284.8729.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.9284.8729.35
    Tax5.7322.757.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.1962.1222.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.1962.1222.05
    Equity Share Capital23.1623.1023.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.2813.434.79
    Diluted EPS3.1212.884.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.2813.434.79
    Diluted EPS3.1212.884.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

