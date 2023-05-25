Marathon Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.85 crore, down 17.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.85 crore in March 2023 down 17.23% from Rs. 127.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.19 crore in March 2023 down 31.1% from Rs. 22.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.22 crore in March 2023 down 20.05% from Rs. 52.81 crore in March 2022.

Marathon Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.79 in March 2022.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 301.00 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.82% returns over the last 6 months and 101.74% over the last 12 months.