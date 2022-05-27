 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marathon Realty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.89 crore, up 713.02% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marathon Nextgen Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.89 crore in March 2022 up 713.02% from Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.05 crore in March 2022 up 482.53% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.81 crore in March 2022 up 223.19% from Rs. 16.34 crore in March 2021.

Marathon Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 4.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2021.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 141.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.81% returns over the last 6 months and 124.41% over the last 12 months.

Marathon Nextgen Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 127.89 10.28 15.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 127.89 10.28 15.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 58.70 -16.93 -13.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.88 1.88 1.03
Depreciation 0.67 0.67 1.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.77 19.23 16.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.87 5.44 11.12
Other Income 7.28 6.24 4.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.14 11.68 15.13
Interest 22.79 10.19 8.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.35 1.49 6.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.35 1.49 6.98
Tax 7.30 0.17 3.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.05 1.32 3.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.05 1.32 3.79
Equity Share Capital 23.00 23.00 23.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.79 0.29 0.82
Diluted EPS 4.79 0.29 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.79 0.29 0.82
Diluted EPS 4.79 0.29 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 27, 2022
