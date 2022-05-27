Marathon Realty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.89 crore, up 713.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.89 crore in March 2022 up 713.02% from Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.05 crore in March 2022 up 482.53% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.81 crore in March 2022 up 223.19% from Rs. 16.34 crore in March 2021.

Marathon Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 4.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2021.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 141.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.81% returns over the last 6 months and 124.41% over the last 12 months.