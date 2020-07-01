Marathon Realty Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.97 crore, down 13.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.97 crore in March 2020 down 13.83% from Rs. 18.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2020 down 17.54% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.90 crore in March 2020 down 2.23% from Rs. 15.24 crore in March 2019.

Marathon Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2019.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 52.20 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.76% returns over the last 6 months and -44.64% over the last 12 months.