Marathon Realty Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore, up 40.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore in March 2019 up 40.92% from Rs. 13.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2019 up 31.87% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.24 crore in March 2019 up 46.68% from Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2018.

Marathon Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2018.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 124.25 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.39% returns over the last 6 months and -38.87% over the last 12 months.