    Marathon Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.05 crore, up 35.88% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marathon Nextgen Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.05 crore in June 2023 up 35.88% from Rs. 66.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.32 crore in June 2023 up 116.53% from Rs. 11.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.58 crore in June 2023 up 34.82% from Rs. 39.00 crore in June 2022.

    Marathon Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 7.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.77 in June 2022.

    Marathon Realty shares closed at 362.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.71% returns over the last 6 months and 62.28% over the last 12 months.

    Marathon Nextgen Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.05105.8566.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.05105.8566.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----10.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.2633.4418.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.523.161.90
    Depreciation0.680.680.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.3333.873.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.7834.7131.70
    Other Income5.126.836.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.9041.5438.32
    Interest19.6820.6223.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.2220.9214.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.2220.9214.77
    Tax7.905.733.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.3215.1911.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.3215.1911.23
    Equity Share Capital23.1923.1623.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.593.285.77
    Diluted EPS7.183.125.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.593.285.77
    Diluted EPS7.183.125.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Marathon Nextgen Realty #Marathon Realty #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

