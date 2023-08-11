Marathon Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.05 crore, up 35.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.05 crore in June 2023 up 35.88% from Rs. 66.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.32 crore in June 2023 up 116.53% from Rs. 11.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.58 crore in June 2023 up 34.82% from Rs. 39.00 crore in June 2022.

Marathon Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 7.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.77 in June 2022.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 362.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.71% returns over the last 6 months and 62.28% over the last 12 months.