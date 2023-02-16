Marathon Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.14 crore, up 2225.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.14 crore in December 2022 up 2225.7% from Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.12 crore in December 2022 up 4596.68% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.03 crore in December 2022 up 815.22% from Rs. 12.35 crore in December 2021.