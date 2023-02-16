 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marathon Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.14 crore, up 2225.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marathon Nextgen Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 239.14 crore in December 2022 up 2225.7% from Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.12 crore in December 2022 up 4596.68% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.03 crore in December 2022 up 815.22% from Rs. 12.35 crore in December 2021.

Marathon Nextgen Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 239.14 34.00 10.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 239.14 34.00 10.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.56 -3.91 -16.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.92 2.06 1.88
Depreciation 0.68 0.68 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.28 15.79 19.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.70 19.39 5.44
Other Income 6.65 7.15 6.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.35 26.54 11.68
Interest 27.48 25.09 10.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.87 1.44 1.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.87 1.44 1.49
Tax 22.75 0.26 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.12 1.18 1.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.12 1.18 1.32
Equity Share Capital 23.10 23.10 23.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.43 0.26 0.29
Diluted EPS 12.88 0.25 0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.43 0.26 0.29
Diluted EPS 12.88 0.25 0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
