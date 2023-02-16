English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Marathon Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.14 crore, up 2225.7% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marathon Nextgen Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 239.14 crore in December 2022 up 2225.7% from Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.12 crore in December 2022 up 4596.68% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.03 crore in December 2022 up 815.22% from Rs. 12.35 crore in December 2021.

    Marathon Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 13.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2021.

    Marathon Realty shares closed at 272.85 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.53% returns over the last 6 months and 158.87% over the last 12 months.

    Marathon Nextgen Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations239.1434.0010.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations239.1434.0010.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.56-3.91-16.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.922.061.88
    Depreciation0.680.680.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.2815.7919.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.7019.395.44
    Other Income6.657.156.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.3526.5411.68
    Interest27.4825.0910.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.871.441.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.871.441.49
    Tax22.750.260.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.121.181.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.121.181.32
    Equity Share Capital23.1023.1023.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.430.260.29
    Diluted EPS12.880.250.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.430.260.29
    Diluted EPS12.880.250.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Marathon Nextgen Realty #Marathon Realty #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 12:11 pm