Marathon Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.14 crore, up 2225.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.14 crore in December 2022 up 2225.7% from Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.12 crore in December 2022 up 4596.68% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.03 crore in December 2022 up 815.22% from Rs. 12.35 crore in December 2021.

Marathon Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 13.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2021.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 272.85 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.53% returns over the last 6 months and 158.87% over the last 12 months.