Marathon Realty Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore, down 67.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore in December 2020 down 67.47% from Rs. 34.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.22 crore in December 2020 down 47.22% from Rs. 11.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.23 crore in December 2020 down 9.35% from Rs. 20.11 crore in December 2019.

Marathon Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.56 in December 2019.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 76.65 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.13% returns over the last 6 months and -6.52% over the last 12 months.