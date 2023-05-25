Marathon Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 170.45 crore, up 3.08% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 170.45 278.43 165.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 170.45 278.43 165.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.67 -53.78 33.98 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.66 3.14 2.99 Depreciation 0.76 0.78 0.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 95.88 202.76 84.27 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.49 125.54 43.33 Other Income 9.09 11.58 10.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.58 137.12 53.56 Interest 27.39 33.65 26.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.19 103.46 27.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 22.19 103.46 27.31 Tax 6.58 28.03 7.74 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.60 75.43 19.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.60 75.43 19.57 Minority Interest -0.04 -1.41 0.03 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.65 4.72 3.70 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.22 78.74 23.30 Equity Share Capital 23.16 23.10 23.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.50 17.03 5.06 Diluted EPS 3.33 16.33 5.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.50 17.03 5.06 Diluted EPS 3.33 16.33 5.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited