Marathon Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 170.45 crore, up 3.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marathon Nextgen Realty are:Net Sales at Rs 170.45 crore in March 2023 up 3.08% from Rs. 165.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.22 crore in March 2023 down 30.4% from Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.34 crore in March 2023 down 7.36% from Rs. 54.34 crore in March 2022.
Marathon Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.06 in March 2022.
|Marathon Realty shares closed at 301.00 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.82% returns over the last 6 months and 101.74% over the last 12 months.
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|170.45
|278.43
|165.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|170.45
|278.43
|165.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|28.67
|-53.78
|33.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.66
|3.14
|2.99
|Depreciation
|0.76
|0.78
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|95.88
|202.76
|84.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.49
|125.54
|43.33
|Other Income
|9.09
|11.58
|10.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.58
|137.12
|53.56
|Interest
|27.39
|33.65
|26.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|22.19
|103.46
|27.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|22.19
|103.46
|27.31
|Tax
|6.58
|28.03
|7.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.60
|75.43
|19.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.60
|75.43
|19.57
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|-1.41
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.65
|4.72
|3.70
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|16.22
|78.74
|23.30
|Equity Share Capital
|23.16
|23.10
|23.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.50
|17.03
|5.06
|Diluted EPS
|3.33
|16.33
|5.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.50
|17.03
|5.06
|Diluted EPS
|3.33
|16.33
|5.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited