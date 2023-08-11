English
    Marathon Realty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 209.76 crore, up 114.69% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marathon Nextgen Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 209.76 crore in June 2023 up 114.69% from Rs. 97.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.25 crore in June 2023 up 271.65% from Rs. 11.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.84 crore in June 2023 up 55.52% from Rs. 45.55 crore in June 2022.

    Marathon Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 9.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2022.

    Marathon Realty shares closed at 362.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.71% returns over the last 6 months and 62.28% over the last 12 months.

    Marathon Nextgen Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations209.76170.4597.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations209.76170.4597.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----59.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.1228.67-5.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.754.663.11
    Depreciation0.760.760.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.8095.884.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.3440.4934.98
    Other Income9.749.099.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.0849.5844.76
    Interest24.9927.3930.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.0922.1914.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.0922.1914.71
    Tax11.296.584.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.8015.6010.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.8015.6010.48
    Minority Interest-0.83-0.04-0.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates9.280.651.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates42.2516.2211.37
    Equity Share Capital23.1923.1623.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.113.502.47
    Diluted EPS8.623.332.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.113.502.47
    Diluted EPS8.623.332.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

