Marathon Realty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 209.76 crore, up 114.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.76 crore in June 2023 up 114.69% from Rs. 97.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.25 crore in June 2023 up 271.65% from Rs. 11.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.84 crore in June 2023 up 55.52% from Rs. 45.55 crore in June 2022.

Marathon Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 9.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2022.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 362.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.71% returns over the last 6 months and 62.28% over the last 12 months.