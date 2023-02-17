 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Marathon Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.43 crore, up 309.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marathon Nextgen Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 278.43 crore in December 2022 up 309.48% from Rs. 68.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.74 crore in December 2022 up 942.29% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.90 crore in December 2022 up 534.02% from Rs. 21.75 crore in December 2021.

Marathon Nextgen Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 278.43 169.95 68.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 278.43 169.95 68.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -53.78 59.42 -25.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.14 3.38 3.28
Depreciation 0.78 0.79 0.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 202.76 71.14 78.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.54 35.21 11.39
Other Income 11.58 11.96 9.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.12 47.17 20.99
Interest 33.65 31.43 17.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.46 15.74 3.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 103.46 15.74 3.44
Tax 28.03 4.44 1.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.43 11.30 2.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.43 11.30 2.08
Minority Interest -1.41 -1.12 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.72 4.49 5.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 78.74 14.66 7.55
Equity Share Capital 23.10 23.10 23.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.03 3.17 1.58
Diluted EPS 16.33 3.05 1.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.03 3.17 1.58
Diluted EPS 16.33 3.05 1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited