Marathon Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.43 crore, up 309.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.43 crore in December 2022 up 309.48% from Rs. 68.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.74 crore in December 2022 up 942.29% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.90 crore in December 2022 up 534.02% from Rs. 21.75 crore in December 2021.