Marathon Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.43 crore, up 309.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.43 crore in December 2022 up 309.48% from Rs. 68.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.74 crore in December 2022 up 942.29% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.90 crore in December 2022 up 534.02% from Rs. 21.75 crore in December 2021.

Marathon Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 17.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2021.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 270.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.22% returns over the last 6 months and 156.65% over the last 12 months.