    Marathon Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.43 crore, up 309.48% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marathon Nextgen Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 278.43 crore in December 2022 up 309.48% from Rs. 68.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.74 crore in December 2022 up 942.29% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.90 crore in December 2022 up 534.02% from Rs. 21.75 crore in December 2021.

    Marathon Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 17.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2021.

    Marathon Realty shares closed at 270.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.22% returns over the last 6 months and 156.65% over the last 12 months.

    Marathon Nextgen Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations278.43169.9568.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations278.43169.9568.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-53.7859.42-25.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.143.383.28
    Depreciation0.780.790.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses202.7671.1478.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.5435.2111.39
    Other Income11.5811.969.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.1247.1720.99
    Interest33.6531.4317.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.4615.743.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax103.4615.743.44
    Tax28.034.441.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.4311.302.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.4311.302.08
    Minority Interest-1.41-1.12--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.724.495.47
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates78.7414.667.55
    Equity Share Capital23.1023.1023.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.033.171.58
    Diluted EPS16.333.051.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.033.171.58
    Diluted EPS16.333.051.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

