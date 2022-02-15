Marathon Realty Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.00 crore, up 27.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.00 crore in December 2021 up 27.29% from Rs. 53.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021 up 4.39% from Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.75 crore in December 2021 up 4.17% from Rs. 20.88 crore in December 2020.

Marathon Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.57 in December 2020.

Marathon Realty shares closed at 104.90 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.63% returns over the last 6 months and 36.86% over the last 12 months.