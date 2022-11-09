Maral Overseas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 257.41 crore, down 7.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:
Net Sales at Rs 257.41 crore in September 2022 down 7.93% from Rs. 279.57 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.82 crore in September 2022 down 154.34% from Rs. 19.91 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 down 101.62% from Rs. 38.93 crore in September 2021.
Maral Overseas shares closed at 59.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.17% returns over the last 6 months and -32.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|Maral Overseas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|257.41
|259.10
|279.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|257.41
|259.10
|279.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|157.30
|173.82
|163.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.57
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.46
|-10.59
|10.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.32
|39.62
|29.91
|Depreciation
|7.13
|7.24
|6.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.12
|46.24
|42.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.49
|2.77
|27.32
|Other Income
|4.73
|4.98
|5.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.76
|7.75
|32.71
|Interest
|5.17
|5.96
|5.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.93
|1.79
|26.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.93
|1.79
|26.90
|Tax
|-2.11
|-0.21
|6.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.82
|2.00
|19.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.82
|2.00
|19.91
|Equity Share Capital
|41.51
|41.51
|41.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.61
|0.48
|4.80
|Diluted EPS
|-2.61
|0.48
|4.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.61
|0.48
|4.80
|Diluted EPS
|-2.61
|0.48
|4.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited