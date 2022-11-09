 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maral Overseas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 257.41 crore, down 7.93% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 257.41 crore in September 2022 down 7.93% from Rs. 279.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.82 crore in September 2022 down 154.34% from Rs. 19.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 down 101.62% from Rs. 38.93 crore in September 2021.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 59.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.17% returns over the last 6 months and -32.46% over the last 12 months.

Maral Overseas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 257.41 259.10 279.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 257.41 259.10 279.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 157.30 173.82 163.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.57 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.46 -10.59 10.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.32 39.62 29.91
Depreciation 7.13 7.24 6.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.12 46.24 42.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.49 2.77 27.32
Other Income 4.73 4.98 5.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.76 7.75 32.71
Interest 5.17 5.96 5.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.93 1.79 26.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.93 1.79 26.90
Tax -2.11 -0.21 6.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.82 2.00 19.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.82 2.00 19.91
Equity Share Capital 41.51 41.51 41.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.61 0.48 4.80
Diluted EPS -2.61 0.48 4.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.61 0.48 4.80
Diluted EPS -2.61 0.48 4.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm
