    Maral Overseas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 257.41 crore, down 7.93% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 257.41 crore in September 2022 down 7.93% from Rs. 279.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.82 crore in September 2022 down 154.34% from Rs. 19.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 down 101.62% from Rs. 38.93 crore in September 2021.

    Maral Overseas shares closed at 59.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.17% returns over the last 6 months and -32.46% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Maral Overseas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations257.41259.10279.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations257.41259.10279.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials157.30173.82163.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.57----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.46-10.5910.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.3239.6229.91
    Depreciation7.137.246.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.1246.2442.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.492.7727.32
    Other Income4.734.985.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.767.7532.71
    Interest5.175.965.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.931.7926.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.931.7926.90
    Tax-2.11-0.216.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.822.0019.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.822.0019.91
    Equity Share Capital41.5141.5141.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.610.484.80
    Diluted EPS-2.610.484.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.610.484.80
    Diluted EPS-2.610.484.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Maral Overseas #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm