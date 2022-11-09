Maral Overseas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 257.41 crore, down 7.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 257.41 crore in September 2022 down 7.93% from Rs. 279.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.82 crore in September 2022 down 154.34% from Rs. 19.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 down 101.62% from Rs. 38.93 crore in September 2021.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 59.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.17% returns over the last 6 months and -32.46% over the last 12 months.