Maral Overseas Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 198.53 crore, up 41.46% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 198.53 crore in September 2018 up 41.46% from Rs. 140.34 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2018 up 232.93% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.21 crore in September 2018 down 8.72% from Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2017.

Maral Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2017.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 27.90 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -18.66% returns over the last 6 months and -38.41% over the last 12 months.