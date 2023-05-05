Maral Overseas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 271.45 crore, down 13.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:
Net Sales at Rs 271.45 crore in March 2023 down 13.99% from Rs. 315.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 114.48% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2023 down 48.31% from Rs. 27.53 crore in March 2022.
Maral Overseas shares closed at 57.24 on May 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -42.36% over the last 12 months.
|Maral Overseas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|271.45
|237.89
|315.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|271.45
|237.89
|315.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.98
|152.46
|218.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.31
|0.51
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.80
|1.16
|-18.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.66
|38.75
|38.98
|Depreciation
|8.12
|7.48
|7.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.71
|42.21
|55.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.87
|-4.68
|14.76
|Other Income
|2.24
|3.32
|5.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.11
|-1.36
|20.30
|Interest
|6.32
|5.65
|5.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-7.01
|14.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|-7.01
|14.78
|Tax
|0.66
|-0.77
|8.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.87
|-6.24
|6.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.87
|-6.24
|6.01
|Equity Share Capital
|41.51
|41.51
|41.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-1.50
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-1.50
|1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-1.50
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-1.50
|1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited