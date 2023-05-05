Maral Overseas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 271.45 crore, down 13.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.45 crore in March 2023 down 13.99% from Rs. 315.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 114.48% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2023 down 48.31% from Rs. 27.53 crore in March 2022.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 57.24 on May 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -42.36% over the last 12 months.