    Maral Overseas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 271.45 crore, down 13.99% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 271.45 crore in March 2023 down 13.99% from Rs. 315.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 114.48% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2023 down 48.31% from Rs. 27.53 crore in March 2022.

    Maral Overseas shares closed at 57.24 on May 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -42.36% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations271.45237.89315.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations271.45237.89315.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials156.98152.46218.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.310.51--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.801.16-18.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.6638.7538.98
    Depreciation8.127.487.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.7142.2155.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.87-4.6814.76
    Other Income2.243.325.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.11-1.3620.30
    Interest6.325.655.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.21-7.0114.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.21-7.0114.78
    Tax0.66-0.778.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.87-6.246.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.87-6.246.01
    Equity Share Capital41.5141.5141.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-1.501.45
    Diluted EPS-0.21-1.501.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-1.501.45
    Diluted EPS-0.21-1.501.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

