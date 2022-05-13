 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maral Overseas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.62 crore, up 54.64% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 315.62 crore in March 2022 up 54.64% from Rs. 204.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.53 crore in March 2022 down 1.36% from Rs. 27.91 crore in March 2021.

Maral Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in March 2021.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 79.45 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.91% returns over the last 6 months and 105.03% over the last 12 months.

Maral Overseas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 315.62 263.20 204.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 315.62 263.20 204.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 218.18 177.45 131.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.62 -26.12 -12.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.98 34.27 25.29
Depreciation 7.23 6.73 5.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.09 44.14 35.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.76 26.73 18.13
Other Income 5.54 7.55 3.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.30 34.28 21.96
Interest 5.52 5.28 4.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.78 29.00 17.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.78 29.00 17.81
Tax 8.77 8.37 5.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.01 20.63 12.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.01 20.63 12.02
Equity Share Capital 41.51 41.51 41.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 4.97 2.90
Diluted EPS 1.45 4.97 2.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 4.97 2.90
Diluted EPS 1.45 4.97 2.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 12:04 pm
